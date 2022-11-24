 Husband poisons woman to death in Moga village, arrested : The Tribune India

Husband poisons woman to death in Moga village, arrested

Manpreet Kaur, victim



Tribune News Service

Moga, November 23

A 28-year old woman was allegedly killed by her husband with the help of her in-laws by administering her poison at Sadda Singh Wala village on Wednesday. The victim, Manpreet Kaur of Dagru village, got married to Jagseer Singh and they had two children — a boy and a girl.

Jaswinder Kaur, mother of the deceased, alleged that her daughter was being harassed by her husband and in-laws over petty domestic issues and was a victim of domestic violence. She said panchayat members of Dagru and Sadda Singh Wala villages had held several meetings with the family to solve the dispute, but to no avail.

Sadhu Singh, father of the deceased, alleged that the “cruel and repressive” behaviour of his daughter’s in-laws did not change despite repeated promises.

He stated that Manpreet had called him up yesterday to inform him that she would come to their house at Dagru village tomorrow and take him to a hospital for operating his eyes. “Instead, we received a telephone call today from her in-laws who said that she had died of a heart attack,” he added.

Manpreet’s uncle reached her in-laws’ house today and found that her death had occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, but the information was given to them in the morning. The in-laws reportedly did not even take her to the hospital.

The parents of the deceased informed the local police, who visited the spot and took the body into their custody. It was taken to the district hospital for a post-mortem. On the request of the parents, the samples of viscera were also collected from her body to ascertain the cause of her death, said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of murder under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC against her husband, mother-in-law Manjeet Kaur and sister-in-law Kulwant Kaur. Her husband has been arrested. During interrogation, Jagseer confessed that he had administered poison to his wife last night.

