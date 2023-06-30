Hyacinth growth damages walls of canal

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, June 29

With the accumulation of hyacinth near some bridges at the RD 99 near Sadiq-Muktsar Road in the Guruharsahai area, walls of Gang Canal have developed cracks and have been damaged.

A deputation of the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (KSS) that visited the affected area said labourers had been deployed to repair the damaged canal walls. The Gang Canal originates from Ballanwala headworks of the Ferozepur feeder and passes through Fazilka district.

KSS spokesman Subhash Sehgal and vice-president Amar Singh Bishnoi said immediate steps need to be taken to remove hyacinth so that breaches in the canal can be prevented.

The canal, which is considered a lifeline for the neighbouring state of Rajasthan, had been closed in April for repairs. However, efforts were not made for the removal of hyacinth, Bishnoi said. He added that about two years back, Poclain machines had to be arranged to remove hyacinth as JCB machines failed to be of any help.

As hills received heavy rain and additional water was released to protect the dams, water carried tonnes of hyacinth and accumulated those near the bridges. This resulted in damage to the side walls which were already in a dilapidated condition.

Sehgal said the canal was having 1,300 cusecs till Tuesday against its capacity of 2,100 cusecs. Water discharge had been slashed due to visible threat to sidewalls, bridges and berms. This would affect hundreds of villages which needed canal water urgently for cotton crop.