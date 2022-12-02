 Income Tax raids at houses, office of Gillco Valley owner Ranjit Singh Gill : The Tribune India

Income Tax raids at houses, office of Gillco Valley owner Ranjit Singh Gill

Action taken after video of showering currency notes on Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan went viral

Income Tax raids at houses, office of Gillco Valley owner Ranjit Singh Gill

The Gillco Valley office in Kharar, which was raided on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 1

Various teams of the Income Tax (I-T) Department raided the Gillco Valley office and residence of real estate businessman Ranjit Singh Gill, located in Sector 2, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Ranjit Singh Gill started biz in 1990

Ranjit Singh Gill started the real estate work from Kharar in 1990

Earlier, he used to do real estate business in Ropar

In 2017, Gill was given a ticket by SAD but he lost the Assembly elections

In 2022 Assembly polls, the SAD gave him ticket again, but he lost to AAP’s Anmol Gagan Mann by a huge margin

The I-T Department also raided the houses of Kharar Municipal Council president Jaspreet Kaur Longia and her brother-in-law Bhupinder Singh Saini, alias Kala Saini. The raids were continuing till the filing of this report.

According to information, an I-T Department team had also raided the house of Randhir Singh Dhira, partner of Ranjit Singh Gill and former sarpanch, in Phase 9; company’s HR manager Ritika, who resides at Gillco Heights; a former employee Bajwa, who lives on Jhungian Road; and Gill’s house in Phase 7.

The I-T Department has recovered cash during the raid, but the information regarding it has not been shared with anyone.

Kala Saini, brother-in-law of Longia, an Akali leader and the Kharar civic body president, had organised a reception for the marriage of his son.

Longia’s husband is close to Akali leader Ranjit Singh Gill, who is also a close confidant of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Many Akali leaders, including Ranjit Singh Gill, CM Bhagwant Mann’s sister and Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer were present at this function.

Sources said when Gurdas Maan sang a song at the marriage function, lakhs of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 currency notes were allegedly showered on him by leaders present on the occasion. However, a video made by some of the guests at the function went viral on the social media. When the I-Tax Department received information about the function, officials were deployed to find the whereabouts of Kala Saini, Ranjit Singh Gill and Randhir Singh Dhira.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ranjit Singh Gill started the real estate work from Kharar in 1990. Earlier, he used to do real estate business in Ropar. In 2017, Gill was given a ticket by the SAD in place of Jathedar Ujagar Singh Badali, but he lost the Assembly elections. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD had given him a ticket again, but he lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Anmol Gagan Mann by a huge margin.

Sleuths of the I-T Department also raided the office of Oxford Street builder, located on the Zirakpur-Ambala Highway, on Thursday morning. According to sources, an I-Tax Department team had reached the builder’s office at around 5 am in the morning.

During the investigation, the CRPF personnel were made to stand outside places where the I-T raids were conducted. No one was allowed to enter the raiding spots. Not only this, media personnel were also prevented from covering these spots.

#Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

3
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

4
Nation

2 youths arrested for harassing South Korean woman on Mumbai street

5
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

6
Lifestyle

Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Tathastu' to stream on Prime Video

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'

8
Brand Connect

Warehouse Update - Let's Keto Gummies Australia Untold Truth You Must Know It

9
Entertainment

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

10
Nation

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

Top News

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in ‘road accident’ to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

4 accused have been arrested

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Will be voluntary, not mandatory

3 months on, cops yet to act against ‘offender’ couple

Spurious drugs: 3 months on, Sirmaur cops yet to act against 'offender' couple

Furnished fake degree for drugs licence


Cities

View All

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Doaba braces up for ‘NRI milni’ on December 16

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Police step up security to check rising crime

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert