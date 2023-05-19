I-T searches at houses of former SAD MLA Malhotra, his aides

Tribune News Service

Faridkot/Ferozepur, May 18

The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the house of former SAD MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra here. I-T officials also conducted searchers at the houses of two close business associates of the former MLA.

Sources in the I-T Department revealed that during the scrutiny of Malhotra’s account books, it was found that the group had transferred many of its licensed units in the name of these associates for the current excise year. According to the new excise policy, an allottee or licensee has the option to transfer his licensed unit to other person or firm after paying Rs 10 lakh as a transfer fee to the Excise Department.

After the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate started investigation into the Delhi excise policy and Malhotra’s son Gautam was arrested in the case, Deep Malhotra transferred many of his units in the name of other persons.

In February, the ED had arrested Gautam in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Meanwhile, several teams of the Income Tax Department today raided the ethanol plant of Malbros International Pvt Limited at Mansurwala village. Owned by Malhotra, the plant has been under fire for allegedly polluting groundwater. Locals and farmers under the banner of Sanjha Morcha have been protesting outside the plant since July last year, demanding its permanent closure.

According to information, an I-T Department team reached the plant at 6.30 am. After the team entered the plant, the gates were closed and nobody was allowed inside.

The team reportedly took the record of the plant in its custody and started investigation. However, the department refused to reveal any details.

An I-T team also raided the residence of Pawan Bansal, chief operating officer of the plant in Ferozepur, in the morning. Though the house was locked, the team broke the lock to enter it.

The investigation of both teams was continuing in Zira and Ferozepur till the filing of the report.