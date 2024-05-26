I-T sleuths raid Batala Mayor’s residence

Tribune News Service

Batala, May 25

Income Tax sleuths today raided houses of Batala Mayor Sukhdeep Singh Teja and seven others.

Barring Congress leader Teja, others have stakes in liquor business. Dera Baba Nanak MLA and Congress candidate for Gurdaspur parliamentary seat Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed the raids as “politically motivated”.

Liquor contractor Pappu Jayantipuria was also under the I-T scanner. LoP Partap Singh Bajwa and Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla reached Jayantipuria’s house after getting the news.

