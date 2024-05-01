‘I work for entire Punjab’: Raja Warring on Ravneet Bittu’s ‘outsider’ remark

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

On being termed ‘outsider’ by Ravneet Bittu, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “As president of the PPCC, my allegiance is with the welfare of the entire state, transcending specific locales. I can contest from any constituency as I work in the best interests of Punjab as a whole.”

Warring said, “This electoral contest embodies a clash between loyalty and betrayal, allegiance to Punjab and the nation against its betrayal as done by Ravneet Bittu. Trust and fidelity will triumph. The overwhelming support extended by Ludhiana’s constituents underscores their endorsement of my candidacy.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said that he would take a house on rent in Ludhiana to campaign for Warring.

Bajwa, along with Raja Warring, said that the Punjab Congress as well as the people of Ludhiana would teach the BJP candidate from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, a lesson.

“I am going to camp in Ludhiana to take on Bittu. He had challenged me to contest from Ludhiana. Now, I will be in Ludhiana to ensure the victory of Warring,” Bajwa added.

Bajwa also denied the possibility of a post-election alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant did exactly the opposite of what he promised to the people of Punjab. He is neither honest nor sincere to lead Punjab,” Bajwa added.

