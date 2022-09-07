Indian Airlines hijacker Gajinder Singh in Pakistan, shows Facebook picture

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

Wanted terrorist and fugitive hijacker of an Indian Airlines (IA) flight to Lahore in 1981, Gajinder Singh, revealed through a social media post that he was in Pakistan.

The co-founder of radical outfit Dal Khalsa has posted his photo on his Facebook page that shows him standing in front of Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal in Pakistan’s Punjab province. He has also posted a poem titled as “Zindagi Di Kitab” along with this picture.

Dal Khalsa activist Kanwar Pal Singh confirmed it was Gajinder’s Facebook page.

Gajinder was included in the list of 20 most-wanted terrorists in 2002. He was among the five men who hijacked an IA plane carrying 111 passengers and six crew members on September 29, 1981, and forced it to land in Lahore, demanding the release of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and several other Khalistani extremists.

The five men were awarded 14-year jail in Pakistan and were released after the completion of their sentence in 1995. It is learnt that Gajinder flew to Germany in 1996, but was not allowed to enter the country after objections raised by India. He went back to Pakistan. Since then his whereabouts were not known. While India has been seeking Gajinder’s deportation, Pakistan denies his presence in the country.