IAF pilot, who bombed Dhaka in 1971, dead

New Delhi, February 18

Former Air Vice-Marshal BK Bishnoi, who led a mission to bomb Pakistan Government House at Dacca (Dhaka) during the 1971 war, died today.

His family belonged to Fazilka. He was commissioned into the IAF in 1953. Bishnoi, a Wing Commander during the 1971 war, was awarded Vir Chakra, the third highest war-time gallantry award. This was his second Vir Chakra, the first being during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

During the 1971 war, he was the Commanding Officer of the IAF squadron in the Eastern Sector. “On December 14, 1971, he raided military targets in Decca despite intense ground fire. His attacks on the government house were carried out with accuracy,” his citation reads.

He also led 10 sorties against heavily defended enemy positions in the Comilla Sector in East Pakistan. During the 1965 war with Pakistan, he was based at Halwara, Punjab, and was part of the counter-attack, which bombed an ammunition-carrying train at the Raiwind railway station, Pakistan. He carried out 16 operational missions in the Kasur/Lahore Sector.

He destroyed 10 tanks and his aircraft was hit thrice by the enemy ground fire.