IAS officer close to Badals faces probe in DA case

Chandigarh, October 10

After arresting several Congress leaders in disproportionate assets cases, now the heat of the Vigilance Bureau’s anti-corruption drive has started reaching officers during the SAD-BJP rule, too. The Vigilance has initiated an inquiry into disproportionate assets of one of the most powerful officers of the SAD-BJP rule.

According to sources, the Vigilance Bureau has summoned 2004 batch IAS officer Gagandeep Singh Brar to join investigation in the alleged disproportionate assets. Brar, a promotee from the Punjab Civil Services cadre, served as a Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from 2007 to 2017. Brar is not just part of the Badals inner coterie, but is also their relative. At present, he is posted as the administrative secretary in the Department of Welfare of Freedom Fighters.

Sources revealed that the VB had prepared a list of assets of Brar, which included commercial and residential properties in Chandigarh. They said Brar was summoned by the VB on Monday but he failed to appear on the pretext of poor health. Now, the Vigilance Bureau has again summoned him on October 19.

Following the Congress and AAP coming together in the INDIA bloc, the VB’s anti-corruption campaign seems to have started clearing dust from the files related to the 10-year SAD-BJP rule. The inquiry against Brar is also being seen a step in that direction.

All attempts to contact Brar remained futile as he didn’t take calls.

