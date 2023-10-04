IAS officer DK Tiwari reinstated

Chandigarh, October 3
DK Tiwari, one of the two IAS officers suspended for the gaffe on the dissolution of panchayats, has been now reinstated by the Punjab Government.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued orders to reinstate Tiwari last week. Tiwari, a 1994-batch IAS officer, and Gurpreet Khaira, a 2009- batch officer, along with other officers and ‘political bosses’, were instrumental in the decision of the dissolution of panchayats. However, second IAS officer Khaira is still under suspension.
