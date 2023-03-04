IBM launches skill programmes in computer science engineering at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 4

With an intent to focus on new-age skills under the new education policy, IBM in collaboration with Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab launched skill programmes in the field of computer science engineering.

Under these programmes, IBM will offer new-age computer science engineering programs with specialisation in the emerging fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, data sciences, and internet-of-things at LTSU.

Sanjiv Mehta, advisor and head of program development, innovation centre for education, IBM and Sandeep Singh Kaura, chancellor, Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab made the announcement in this regard at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Giving details about the programme, Mehta said it would be first time for any Indian university to start such course which was designed to prepare the future generation professionals for the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaura lauded the role of IBM in launch of new age programs leading to the implementation of NEP 2020 at LTSU.

The registration for admission to these programs will begin from March 6 till May 31.

The selection process by IBM for merit-based students is scheduled for June 28-30 and academic session shall begin from first week of August this year.