Identify new mining sites by Sept 20: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Mining Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday asked the department to find new places for public mining sites and commercial sites by September 20.

At a meeting with officials of the department here today, the minister said the government was committed to providing sufficient sand to people at affordable prices. All necessary actions for approvals to start 40 clusters with 67 commercial sites should be completed by the monsoon season so that these could be started from September 20. Of the 40 clusters auctioned, technical bidding for 32 clusters had been done. The government was giving sand to people from both public and commercial sites at Rs 5.50 per cubic foot.

Hayer said so far, 60 public sites had been dedicated by the Chief Minister to the public and 13 more sites would start operations soon. He directed the department to search for more sites and said drone services should be taken to make the checking work more efficient.

#Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer #Illegal Mining