Identifying land for school running from religious site: DGSE

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 27

A day after The Tribune highlighted the issue of a school being run from a religious site since 1975, the Director General School Education (DGSE) Pradeep Aggarwal today asked Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori to look into the matter.

The DGSE said a letter in this regard had been sent earlier also to the Jalandhar DC. “Now, we are waiting for the identification of the land,” he said.

“I had got a call from the DGSE today. I contacted the Municipal Commissioner to check if the MC could allot a piece of land for the school. If land is available, then a proposal for the school will be drafted,” said the DC.

Notably, the Government Primary School, Sherpur, in Nakodar is being run from a religious place since 1975. Around 90 students from classes I to V study in the verandah and a small room there.

District Education Officer Gurbhajan Singh Lasani also visited the school. “I have spoken to the area councillor. We will have to see which site will be suitable for the children as per the Right to Education Act,” he said.

The school has one permanent teacher and one on contract. The space constraints are such that sometimes students have to sit on the floor. Conditions worsen during the peak of summer and winter and when it rains.