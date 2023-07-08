IELTS centres, travel agents under scanner

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 7

During an inspection of the offices of travel agents and IELTS centres here, at least six could not present proper licensing documents.

SDM Akash Bansal said legal action had been initiated against the centres. Apart from this, another centre had a licence, but some violations were found. Action would be taken against the owner as per the rules, the SDM said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Senu Duggal said a licence was mandatory for running a travel exam centre or an IELTS institute. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found working without a licence,” the DC said.

The DC said people must check licences of travel agency/IELTS centre before opting for their services. The media, before carrying advertisements of any travel agency, must obtain a copy of the registration number of the person concerned, the DC said, adding that the registration number of the travel agency should be prominently displayed in the advertisement as well.