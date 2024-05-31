If elected, will resolve all issues of Muslims: SAD (A) chief in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 30

Striking an emotional chord with Muslims of this erstwhile princely state and surrounding localities, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann promised to get the Pakistan border opened, get citizenship certificate issued to Pakistani women married here and get other issues of Muslims resolved, besides establishing memorial of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, if inducted to Parliament.

Addressing a gathering here after roadshow at Sandaur, Khurad, Shergarh Cheema, Kuthala, Bhudan, Sikandarpura, Kailon and Kila Rehmatgarh, Mann cautioned the Muslims of the region that the outcome of ensuing election was going to decide fate of members of minorities communities including them (Muslim), Sikhs and Christians.

“Though successive governments in the Centre and state have failed to protect interests of minorities communities till now, if BJP is allowed to win this time, Narendra Modi will succeed in implementing his Hindutva agenda and change India to a Hindu nation,” claimed Mann, appealing residents to elect a person like him who could raise voice of minorities in the Parliament.

Mann said people have to cast their vote by thinking rationally as AAP, Congress, SAD and BJP had done nothing for minorities during their respective regimes. He alleged that “killings of innocents by labelling them Naxalites; atrocities against Christians, Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of AFSPA Act,” were arbitrary decisions of the NDA government to harass members of minority communities in various states of India.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla #Pakistan #Shiromani Akali Dal #Simranjit Singh Mann