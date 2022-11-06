If no case pending in Delhi, shift Jagtar Singh Hawara to Chandigarh: Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has directed the jail authorities to shift Jagtar Singh Hawara to Chandigarh in case no other case is pending before the courts in Delhi against the accused so that the trial may be conducted smoothly against him.

Hawara is serving a life term at Tihar Jail in Delhi for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. The court passed the order when the authorities failed to produce Hawara before it either through video-conferencing or in person and the public prosecutor and defence counsel AS Chahal and DS Jandiala submitted that the accused may be called in person.

The court had issued a production warrant on October 4 against Hawara in two cases registered against him in 2005 in Chandigarh.

The court said, “As the arguments on the charges are to be heard and the presence of the accused is required in person before the court, a production warrant be issued to the jail concerned with the direction to produce the accused on December 17. The jail authorities are directed that in case no other case is pending before the courts in Delhi against the accused, he may be shifted to Chandigarh so that the trial can be conducted smoothly against him.”

Two FIRs were registered against Hawara at the Sector 36 and Sector 17 police stations in Chandigarh. The FIRs were registered for offences punishable under Sections 121, 121 A, 122, 153 and 120 B of the IPC, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act. The cases were registered on allegations that the accused was planning to wage a war against the Centre.