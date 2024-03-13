If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 13

Ahead of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)’s call of mahapanchayat at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Thursday, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said if farmers are be stopped from reaching the national capital it could lead to sit-ins and rail roko protests.

In the wake of mahapanchayat, farmers have been gathering at the Shambhu border.

The leader of the protesting farmer union, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said they would hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on Wednesday to decide the next course of action.

Sources said the leaders of two forums -- SKM (non- political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- held a meeting on Tuesday evening to decide whether to join the mahapanchayat or to continue the protest at the Shambhu border.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Balbir Singh Rajewal #Samyukt Kisan Morcha