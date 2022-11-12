If Rajiv Gandhi's killers can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to release convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami questioned why the same logic could not be applied in the cases of Sikh political prisoners?

He alleged the discriminatory policy adopted by the respective governments for the Sikhs had been exposed with this decision. “The Sikh community has been raising voice for the release of “Bandi Singhs” locked in different jails for the past three decades, but in vain,” Dhami said.

“There are many such cases, in which the governments have been merciful to prisoners with heinous offences. Injustice is being meted out to the Sikh political prisoners. The release of Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar is pending before the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. Similarly, the case of Gurdeep Singh Khera’s release is pending with the Karnataka Government,” he said.

Dhami said despite the clear instructions of the Supreme Court to the Centre to decide on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s plea for commutation of death penalty, the government was delaying the matter.

He pointed out that the release of the Sikh prisoners was linked to completion of their sentences, while the convicts involved in assassination of Rajiv Gandhi were being released prematurely.

#harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs #supreme court