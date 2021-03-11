If rapists can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

Questioning the Centre and state governments about non-release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners), Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said if the decision could be taken to release rapists serving punishment in Bilkis Bano rape case, then why the Sikhs, who served double punishment than life imprisonment, not be released.

Criticising the government for adopting double standards, he termed it as violation of the Constitution and human rights. He said such injustice and discrimination was not acceptable and the governments need serious consideration on this matter.

“On one side, by adopting the sympathetic ground, there was little hitch in releasing convicts of heinous crime like rape, which is called as blot on society. While on the other side, Sikh prisoners are languishing in jails for three decades,” he said.

He asked the Union Government to be sincere in adopting uniform policy for all and demanded the immediate release of Bandi Singhs.

The SGPC president also appealed to Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, who is lodged in Model Burail Jail at Chandigarh, to end his fast. “There is no place for a fast in Sikh faith, therefore, he should give up his stubbornness,” he said.

