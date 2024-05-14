If Sodhi wins, PM Modi will visit Ferozepur: Puri

Ferozepur, May 13
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today accompanied the BJP’s candidate for the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, during the filing of his nomination papers.
Puri said if the BJP wins this constituency, PM Modi would visit Ferozepur to complete the pending development works. In January 2022, the PM had to return back from Ferozepur without laying the foundation stones of various projects following blockade of his convoy by farmers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal
Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...
On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh
‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...