If Sodhi wins, PM Modi will visit Ferozepur: Puri

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 13

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today accompanied the BJP’s candidate for the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, during the filing of his nomination papers.

Puri said if the BJP wins this constituency, PM Modi would visit Ferozepur to complete the pending development works. In January 2022, the PM had to return back from Ferozepur without laying the foundation stones of various projects following blockade of his convoy by farmers.

