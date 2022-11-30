Can carry licensed arms for self-defence: Punjab IG Sukhchain Singh Gill

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Taking a U-turn on the ban on arms licences, the government today said there was no restriction on the issuance of arms for self-defence.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police, IG Sukhchain Singh Gill, said in a statement, “There is no restriction on the issuance of new arms licences and carrying these for the purpose of self-defence in the state.”

Clearing the air over the confusion created by the drive against the glorification of arms, he said a person could carry his/her licensed weapon, but should not glorify or display it in a way to threat someone. Similarly, new arms licences were being issued on a merit basis considering the threat perception after proper verification. Strict action was being taken against hate crimes, said the IG.

