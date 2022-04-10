'Ignored', jobless protesters restive

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 9

The AAP government seems to have lost favour with many unemployed youths as members of various unions stage protests near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

The protesters alleged before the elections, CM Mann and other AAP leaders had made tall promises of hiring them, but were not meeting them after the formation of the government.

“Before the elections, AAP leaders had claimed they would streamline the tardy recruitment process and carry out hiring. They are not even meeting us now. We will intensify our agitation in the coming days,” said Deep Banarasi, press secretary, Unemployed ETT and TET Pass Union. Today, the police tried to stop them from starting a protest near the CM’s residence.

Members of the 2016 Police Recruitment Struggle Union have already been sitting on an indefinite protest near the CM’s residence since March 29.

They are alleging in 2016, the police had advertised 7,416 posts, but only 5,400 were made to join, leaving the rest on the waiting list. Since then, they had been protesting to get the joining process started for those on the waiting list.

“Today, the CM assured us of sorting out our issue within a month. But we will not end our protest without getting appointment letters,” said Jagdeep Singh, a member of the Police Recruitment Union.