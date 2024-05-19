 Ignoring assets & valuation, govt disinvested PACL: RTI reply : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Ignoring assets & valuation, govt disinvested PACL: RTI reply

Ignoring assets & valuation, govt disinvested PACL: RTI reply

Ignoring assets & valuation, govt disinvested PACL: RTI reply


Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, May 18

The disinvestment of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (PACL) is a classic case of ignoring basic principles of strategic disinvestment by the state government. The latter not only ignored the asset and business valuation of the profit-making company, but also the expenditure of over Rs 110 crore undertaken by the PACL just before the disinvestment and the accrued benefits amounting to over Rs 200 crore, according to annual report 2019-20 of the company.

Key strengths of PACL

  • One of the largest caustic soda manufacturers in the northern region.
  • Capacity utilisation higher than industry average during the last 5 years.
  • A modernised Unit-II after replacing the old electrolysers with the latest technology.
  • Under Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2017, the PACL was eligible for 100% exemption from electricity duty for 10 years and 25% of net GST paid for first seven years.

The state government sold off 100 per cent of its shareholding in the PACL (rechristened as Primo Chemicals Ltd in December 2022) in September 2020 for a meagre Rs 40.98 crore.

In response to an RTI reply sought by The Tribune, the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (PSIDC), stated that the council of ministers in a meeting dated September 16, 2019, decided to disinvest 33.49 per cent stake of the PSIDC. After the decision, the Directorate of Public Enterprises and Disinvestment (DPED) had initiated the disinvestment process and appointed the transaction advisor for inviting expression of interest. However, the transaction adviser (Resurgent India) failed to get any positive response on the expression of interest till September 14, 2020, the RTI reply stated.

The company undertook capital investment just before the government decided to dilute its stake. According to annual report 2019-20 of the company, the PACL invested Rs 116 crore (approx) from its internal accruals towards modernisation of its plant. “As a result the power consumption will be reduced to 2,350 units per MT from 2,745 units per MT. The company will be sanctioned fiscal incentives under the Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2017, of Punjab. It will get exemption in electricity duty over 10 years subject to a cap of Rs 120 crore and reimbursement of 25 per cent of net GST over a period of seven years, subject to a cap of Rs 120 crore which will further help in its sustainability,” the report states.

“While going for disinvestment, it seems that the state government completely ignored all these facts,” said sources.

In addition to this, the assets of the company were worth hundreds of crores, which includes 88.86 acres of factory land, a 772 sq yd plot in Sector 31 (Chandigarh), 2.67-acre housing colony and 8.61-acre new colony, besides plant and machinery in Ropar. Further, the company registered net profit of Rs 55.86 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 8.80 crore in 2019-20.

Prior to this, the DPED had made four attempts for disinvestments of PSIDC’s equity stake in the PACL, but failed. “However, having failed to attract any buyer this time, the state government was in such a hurry that it ignored the basic fundamental of disinvestment and diluted its stake, said sources.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

2
Diaspora

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

4
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

6
Delhi

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

7
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Punjab’s plea to stay orders on IGP Umaranangal’s reinstatement

8
Diaspora

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

9
Delhi

Swati Maliwal's AIIMS medical report shows bruises over her left leg and her right cheek

10
Punjab

Congress names observers for 10 Punjab Lok Sabha seats

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...

Ultras kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in J&K

Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir

Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...

Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire

Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire

Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources

Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is at large

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP as she faces corruption case: AAP

Maliwal vs Bibhav: Assault accusation shakes AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Manoj Tiwari of assault

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony