IIT-Ropar climbs two spots to 33 in NIRF rankings

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 5

The IIT, Ropar, has improved its position to the 33rd spot in India Rankings-2023 conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Last year, the institute was ranked 35th.

It is, however, still two ranks lower than the 31st spot secured by it in 2021. It has been placed among the top 50 institutes as far as research in concerned. It has secured the 46th rank in research.

There has been an increase in the number of participating colleges in the NIRF-2023. A total of 8,686 higher educational institutes participated this year as compared to 7,254 last year. The rankings were announced in 13 categories — Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Agriculture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, and Innovation.

The IIT, Ropar, maintained its ranking among engineering institutes by remaining at the 22nd rank like last year. It is, however, down by three ranks as compared to the 19th rank it secured in 2021.

Institute Director Rajeev Ahuja said these rankings were a testament to the hard work of the IIT-Ropar fraternity.