IIT-Ropar professor Dr Javed N Agrewala bags Senior Scientist Award

Ropar, November 28
Dr Javed N Agrewala, professor at Department of Biomedical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT-Ropar), has been honoured with the Senior Scientist Award during the 49th meeting of the Indian Immunology Society at the PGI, Chandigarh, for his contributions in the field of immunology and vaccines.
Dr Javed had developed a vaccine against TB, which is soon going for clinical trials. The vaccine had been generated keeping in consideration shortcomings associated with the BCG vaccine. Dr Javed vaccine would help in controlling tuberculosis where the BCG vaccine had been unsuccessful to protect against the disease.
Dr Javed has won Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award and JC Bose Fellowship. After joining IIT-Ropar in 2018, he had also initiated research on developing vaccines against drug addiction to counter the problem being encountered by the entire country and Punjab.
