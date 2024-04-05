IIT-Ropar sets up cyber-physical systems lab at Jalandhar college

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 4

IIT-Ropar’s technology and innovation hub, Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub (AWaDH), has joined hands with Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, to establish one of its kind AWaDH cyber-physical systems laboratory to impart training in cyber-physical systems. The institute has started the laboratory at the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology.

The lab provides a platform for education, research, prototyping, testing and collaboration.

The laboratory features cutting-edge IoT kits developed by IIT-Ropar, providing a round the clock plug-and-play module for hands-on experimentation and exploration of the IoT landscape.

Additionally, it is equipped with state-of-the-art resources, including 3D printers and AI and ML workstation, along with various sensors to measure environmental activities.

Acting as a hub for CPS training in Punjab, it opens doors for educational and skill development initiatives.

