IIT-Ropar sets up cyber-physical systems lab at Jalandhar college

Ropar, April 4
IIT-Ropar’s technology and innovation hub, Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub (AWaDH), has joined hands with Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, to establish one of its kind AWaDH cyber-physical systems laboratory to impart training in cyber-physical systems. The institute has started the laboratory at the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology.
The lab provides a platform for education, research, prototyping, testing and collaboration.
The laboratory features cutting-edge IoT kits developed by IIT-Ropar, providing a round the clock plug-and-play module for hands-on experimentation and exploration of the IoT landscape.
Additionally, it is equipped with state-of-the-art resources, including 3D printers and AI and ML workstation, along with various sensors to measure environmental activities.
Acting as a hub for CPS training in Punjab, it opens doors for educational and skill development initiatives.
