IIT-Ropar to have defence research unit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Ropar is coming up with the National Research Centre for Defence Research and Security. This will be the first-of-its-kind centre for which an MoU has been signed with the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) on behalf of the Aerospace and Defence Industry Group from the UK.

The MoU was signed during the recently concluded DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The UKIBC and the IIT-Ropar have agreed to formally establish their relationship and, in doing so, provide a framework for further collaborative activities between the two institutions.

The MoU will allow collaboration in the field of innovation and research, especially in the domain of aerospace and defence. It would include all aspects related to aerospace, maritime, land, homeland security, space, cybersecurity and any other aspect impinging upon security in general.

Priority will be on developing programmes in tune with the resource and interest levels of industry members of the UKIBC to engage with the IIT.

The UKIBC will extend invitations to its member companies to speak at IIT-Ropar events.