Ill-conceived plan to render 17,000 depot holders jobless, says LoP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa today condemned the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for its ill-conceived “atta on the doorstep” scheme.

Bajwa said the scheme was floated by the government in a haste to gain political mileage. It would only rise rampant corruption as private companies and transporters would use this opportunity to misuse it, the LoP said, adding that the footprints of graft were laid in Delhi where CM Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers were in the dock due to a lopsided excise policy.

“In the guise of this scheme, the AAP government is attempting to please the corporate houses while rendering more than 17,000 depot holders jobless,” he added.

“What is the need to pump in more than Rs 500 crore only to distribute wheat flour, the process which was earlier taken care of by the ration depots?” he asked.

With the introduction of this new distribution scheme, the government would make thousands of fair price shop owners completely redundant, he said and criticised it for its failure to sustain the “Sadi Rasoi” scheme floated during the previous Congress government.