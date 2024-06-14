Illegal .315 bore weapon seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police have seized .315 bore weapon and five cartridges from Hari Darshan Harry of Sardarpura village. At present, the accused is living at Dharam Nagari in Abohar. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against Harry. OC

360 bottles of liquor seized

Abohar: A team led by ASI Om Prakash seized 360 bottles of liquor from car occupants. The accused have been identified as Sonu of Burj Muhar Colony, Akash Bahadur of Kandhwala Road and Anil Kumar of Ruherianwali village. OC

24-year-old electrocuted

Abohar: Pavandeep Deepu, 24, was electrocuted on Wednesday night at his accommodation in Amritsar. His father, Kundan Lal, is an ASI. Deepu was pursuing MBBS in Amritsar.

