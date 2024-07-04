Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 3

A giant LED advertisement screen installed on Bhupindra Road, in complete violation of the Punjab outdoor advertisement policy bylaws, has irked residents and drawn the ire of the Patiala Municipal Corporation, which has issued another notice to the advertising agency concerned.

Sources say that last month, contrary to the norms of the advertisement tender, the advertising agency concerned (‘Ms Design India’) raised a huge display board in the middle of the road, damaging a part of the narrow road near the flyover. Sources added that as per the rules, the board could have been put up only outside the City Centre Market, but the norms of the agreement were allegedly ignored and it was installed near the flyover connecting the road.

A notice issued to the agency on May 24, 2023, a copy of which is with The Tribune, said: “You were allotted four sites and you were allowed to shortlist two. However, it has come to notice that you have put the LED screen in the middle of the road creating traffic problems and which can lead to any mishap. You are directed to remove the same.” However, over a month after the notice, the LED screen is yet to be removed and continues to be a threat to commuters.

The City Centre Market has a few coaching institutes which are visited by hundreds of children every day in morning and evening shifts.

“Already, there was a narrow passage and instead, the corporation allowed such a display board further narrowing the passage road. In case of high velocity wind and thunderstorm, who will be responsible in case of any mishap?” asked Abhinandan Kumar, a teacher who visits the market daily. “Strict action should be initiated against the corporation employees and also those who dug a portion of this narrow road,” he said.

Patiala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal said that he has asked the land branch section to remove the board and issue a notice. “It will be removed,” he assured.

In this regard, Superintendent Land Branch (Advertisement) Sanjeev Garg said that they have already issued a notice to ‘Ms Design India’ for putting this board along the road without any permission and in complete violation of the agreement. “We will remove it in case they do not dismantle the same at the earliest,” he said.

When contacted, ‘Ms Design India’ proprietor Rakesh Jain claimed that they got the safety audit of the electronic board conducted, but agreed that accidents “can take place anywhere”. “We have received the notice and the board was raised at the altered road as the designated site at city centre was not proper. Only after Sanjeev Garg gave us a verbal go ahead, we put the board there,” Jain said.

Reacting to this claim, Garg said he never gave any permission and, rather, a notice has been issued.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.