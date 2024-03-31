Illegal barbed wire fences pose danger to people

Abohar, March 30
A 50-year-old woman and her daughter, who were going to an ashram on the Nihalkhera- Khippianwali road got grievously injured on Saturday after the two-wheeler they were using rammed into a cobra wire fence erected around a field.
The district administration has been notifying ban on sale and use of cobra wire biannually for the past ten years but blunt violation has left dozens of people injured.
According to the information, Parvati Devi of Nihalkhera, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler that her 20-year-old daughter Shakuntala was driving. The daughter suddenly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and the scooter rammed into the wire fence due to which both were badly injured.
Parvati Devi suffered deep wounds on her face, neck, shoulders and hands. Shakuntala also has multiple cuts on her body.
DC Senu Duggal said that she will get the entire matter investigated.
