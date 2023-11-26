'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 25

A warrant officer of the court raided the Nehianwala police station here today. The raid was carried out on the complaint of a family living in Adarsh Nagar. Police officials claimed that the warrant officer did not find anything objectionable inside the police station.

SHO Karamjit Kaur said the suspects, Ajay and Muskan, were arrested two days ago from the Jida toll plaza with 253 gram "chitta" and Rs 93,000 drug money

Later, another 10 grams of drugs and Rs 5.3 lakh drug money were recovered, due to which, the family was allegedly trying to divert attention in the matter by making a false complaint, the SHO said

The family members of a youth caught in a drug trafficking case had alleged that his mother had been forcibly confined inside the police station. However, the judge did not find any woman in illegal custody during the raid.

The youth’s mother, however, has now claimed that a female employee of the police station had forced her out before the raid.

She alleged that SHO Karamjit Kaur had told her that if she did not reveal any information about the drug money seized from his son, she would return some of the money to her.

The youth’s mother alleged that more money had been seized but in the case but the officials had shown it to be less. She has also alleged that her son was beaten up in front of her. She also claimed that police officials had demanded a bribe from her to let her meet her son.

Bhucho DSP Rachpal Singh claimed that the police station was checked by the warrant officer appointed by the court but no one was illegally detained there.

