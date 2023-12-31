Illegal mining: Former Bhoa Congress MLA sent to judicial custody till January 12

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, December 30

Former Congress MLA from Bhoa, Joginder Pal, was today sent to judicial custody till January 12 by a local court.

Yesterday, he was arrested following an FIR lodged against him at the Taragarh police station under Sections 353 and 186 of the IPC and the Mines and Minerals Act (Development and Regulation) on the complaint of the Mining Department.

Joginder Pal was admitted to the Civil Hospital after he had complained of chest pain yesterday.

SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon said cops had sought his remand, however, the court took into consideration his health condition and denied the police custody.

An officer who was a part of the raiding team which had reached Kirrian village where the former legislator and his henchmen were allegedly involved in illegal mining said Joginder Pal had used “derogatory language” against the policemen. “We were not only obstructed from doing our duty but also had to face his verbal assault. In the past, too, he had used foul language against officers performing their duties. He used to escape prosecution because he was the ruling party MLA,” he said.

The SSP said they would not tolerate illegal mining in Pathankot district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Illegal Mining #Pathankot