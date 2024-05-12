 Illegal mining, lack of infra key issues : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Illegal mining, lack of infra key issues
Constituency Watch anandpur sahib

Illegal mining, lack of infra key issues

Illegal mining, lack of infra key issues

A bridge in Nangal rendered unsafe due to mining.



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 11

After being delineated from Ropar in 2008, the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat has been a Congress citadel.

The unique demographic profile of the area has seen the Congress winning two of the three Lok Sabha elections and the Shriomani Akal Dal (SAD) one. Amid BSP’s stronghold pockets, the predominantly backward constituency has witnessed a direct contest between the Congress and the SAD. However, the political scape changed with AAP slowly making inroads and winning seven of the nine seats in the 2022 Assembly elections. Of the remaining two, one went to the BSP and the other to the SAD.

Considered a safe seat by the Congress, the grand old party has been fielding an outsider from the constituency and still managed to win the seat twice in the three elections held in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Ravneet Bittu was elected in 2009 and Manish Tewari in 2019. In 2014, senior Congress leader Ambika Soni lost to Prem Singh Chandumajra of the SAD. This time again, the Congress has brought in its senior Hindu leader and former Sangrur MP Vijay Inder Singla. However, opposition parties are raking up the issue of local versus outsider candidate.

With the SAD and the BJP parting ways and AAP having a formidable electoral presence, the constituency is all set to witness a multi-cornered contest. With the BJP fielding the senior vice-president of its state unit, Subhash Sharma; the SAD its seasoned leader and former MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra; the BSP its state unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi and AAP its senior leader Malwinder Singh Kang, it will an interesting political bout to watch.

The constituency that boasts of forest areas, diverse flora and fauna, water bodies and wetlands has been witnessing a massive environmental degradation due to illegal sand mining. Two bridges at Algran and Agampur have suffered damage due to illegal mining. Despite a change in government, the issue of illegal mining in Nangal, Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib remains unaddressed. Locals lament that the nature of land and easy availability of stone and gravel in the area has become a bane for them as stone crushing units have come up, damaging roads and other infrastructure. The flooding in the Swan river is another headache for locals. With small landholdings, locals are depending on neighbouring areas of Himachal.

Malwinder Singh Kang (AAP)

Kang started off as a student leader with two terms as president of the Panjab University Students Council (2002-03). After getting a degree in law, Kang joined the BJP and was appointed its state general secretary. However, he quit the saffron party in October 2020 in protest against the farm laws and switched to AAP.

Vijay Inder Singla (Congress)

Singla remained a Cabinet minister in the previous Congress government. A former Sangrur MP, Singla lost the Assembly poll from Sangrur to Bhagwant Mann in 2017. In 2022, he lost to Narinder Kaur Bharaj of AAP. Recently, Singla has been given a key profile in AICC, as secretary to the AICC treasurer.

Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD)

Chandumajra became a member of the Vidhan Sabha in 1985. He was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996 and to the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998. He contested the Patiala Lok Sabha seat in 2004 on the ticket of the Sarb Hind Shiromani Akali Dal. Later, he became chief of the SAD (Longowal), which was merged into the SAD led by Parkash Singh Badal in 2007. He was elected in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Anandpur Sahib on SAD ticket.

Jasvir Singh Garhi (BSP)

Garhi is BSP’s Punjab unit president. He was fielded by the BSP from the Phagwara Assembly constituency in the 2022 poll and finished third. He is credited with party’s lone victory from Nawanshahr in the 2022 Assembly elections after a gap of 25 years. He banks on being the only local candidate from Anandpur Sahib.

Subhash Sharma (BJP)

A former full-timer with the ABVP, Subhash Sharma has remained the secretary, general secretary and now vice-president of the state BJP unit. He has remained a nominated senator of the Panjab University Senate.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Congress #Illegal Mining #Lok Sabha #Ropar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

2
Punjab

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

3
Amritsar

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

4
Features

Women in rich countries are having fewer kids, or none at all. What's going on

5
India

Explainer: Does interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal have a political angle

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says all opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins Lok Sabha polls

7
India

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

8
India

Man hacks minor girl to death as their engagement is cancelled; severed head found on tree branch

9
Trending

Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras

10
Punjab

Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar killing case

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...

Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge

Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge

Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

BJP president JP Nadda meets ex-MP Satya Pal Jain

Sikh face Satinder Singh to lead BJP’s Colony Campaigns

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

CM has joined ‘jail return club’, says BJP

BJP leaders from other states address rallies

Delhi Congress plans intensive poll campaign

Dust storm claims two lives, 17 injured

Fake holiday package gang busted

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar