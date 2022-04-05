Moga: Illegal mining on 13-acre panchayat land

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 4

Illegal mining allegedly in connivance with local politicians and officials of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department has come to light on panchayat land of Mandar village in Dharamkot sub-division.

Top soil from a portion of 13-acre panchayat land, which is worth lakhs of rupees, has allegedly been sold to brick-kilns and residents of nearby villages, sources say.

Desilting in Sutlej causing revenue loss Instead of carrying out legal mining by paying royalty to the state, mining contractors are engaged in desilting the Sutlej riverbed

Sand extracted during the desilting process is being sold in the open market. As per rules, sand taken out in the name of desilting has to be used to level the riverbed

“Extra” sand can be taken out of the river only after informing the mining authorities and paying royalty

Mandar villagers claim illegal mining has been a regular affair for the past couple of years. The previous Congress government patronised the mining mafia, they allege and add the AAP government seems to be no different. “Even after the change of guard, there has been status quo in the state of affairs,” said village sarpanch Amarjit Kaur.

“On paper, a portion of the panchayat land has been taken on lease for cultivation. The reality is those who have taken the land on lease are also hand in gloves with the mining mafia,” she added.

Will look into it I am unaware of illegal mining in Mandar village, but I will look into the matter. —Jagjit Singh, DDPO

Her husband, Jarnail Singh, said the panchayat and villages had submitted a complaint to CM Bhagwant Mann after the district administration failed to stop illegal mining. “Illegal mining in Mandar village has been continuing unabated for the past three years,” he said.

Darshan Singh, a farmer whose standing wheat crop has been damaged because of soil erosion, lodged a complaint with the local authorities. When local MLA Devinderjit Singh was told as much, he said: “The AAP government will soon frame a mining policy.”