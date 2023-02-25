Illegal mining racket busted in Moga, 4 booked

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 24

The Moga police busted an illegal mining racket on panchayat land in Dharamkot sub-division of the district and seized six tractor-trailers and a poclain machine from the spot.

On a tip-off, a police party of the Kot-ise-Khan police station raided a panchayat land at Daulewala village where illegal mining by a few local residents was going on.

Midnight raid I along with my team raided the mining spot at about 1 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and found that illegal mining was on. Puran Singh, ASI

The incharge of the raiding party, Assistant Sub-Inspector Puran Singh, said that he got a tip-off that illegal mining was going on at panchayat land in Daulewala village during the night. “I along with my team raided the mining spot at about 1 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and found that the illegal mining was on,” he said.

On seeing the police party, at least four persons — three of them identified as Avtar Singh Fauji, Suba Singh and Buta Singh — ran away leaving behind six tractor-trailers and a poclain machine.

The ASI said that the police impounded all the vehicles. One of the trailers was loaded with sand extracted from the panchayat land.

He said that a criminal case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 has been registered against them at the Kot-ise-Khan police station and efforts were on to arrest them.