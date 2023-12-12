Illegal mining: SAD seeks CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded a High Court-monitored inquiry or a CBI probe into the multi-crore illegal mining being done in Ropar by AAP minister Harjot Bains in the name of desilting.

He claimed that despite the fact that desilting had been banned in the 2023 mining policy of the AAP government; massive desilting works were being carried out with heavy machinery to mine sand at Chandpura village in Anandpur Sahib tehsil. “Even protests from villagers have not had any effect on either the Mining Department or the district police because the miners allegedly enjoy government patronage,” he said.

