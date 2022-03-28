Illegal mining sites raided in Ludhiana, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Samrala Jagtar Singh Dyalpura along with Mining Department officials yesterday conducted a raid on an illegal mining site at Powat village, near Machhiwara Sahib.

Officials found illegal activity being carried out on private land and seized a JCB machine and a tipper from the spot. AAP worker Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied the MLA, said on seeing the police team, suspect fled the scene. The MLA said he had been receiving complaints of illegal mining from village residents for the past few days due to which a raid was carried out.

ASI Parmod Kumar said a case had been registered against unidentified persons. “We are getting the land records examined from the Revenue Department, and after identifying the accused, they will be booked. There were no documents of the machines used. We are identifying the owners,” he said.

Also, the Sidhwan Bet police arrested two persons on charges of illegal mining of sand near the Sutlej last evening. A case under the Mining Act had been registered. ASI Dalwinder Singh said they had received information that illegal mining was going on near the Sutlej. A raid was conducted and the accused were nabbed.

The police also seized two tractor-trailers laden with illegally mined sand from the spot. Further probe was on to ascertain any political link to the accused. Sources said after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed the police authorities to ensure no illegal mining should take place, the police along with MLAs wer conducting raids at illegal sites.

On the basis of a complaint received on the government’s helpline recently, AAP’s Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian had raided at a site at Koom Kalan from where five persons were arrested.

8 held, 11 tractor-trailers impounded

Fazilka: Sources in the Fazilka police say as many as eight persons have been arrested and five others booked on the allegation of theft of sand from March 16 to 26. As many as 11 sand-laden tractor-trailers have also been impounded from the accused. Newly-elected Fazilka AAP MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna said the crackdown would continue in future too. oc