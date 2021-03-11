Illegal mining unabated in Ropar villages, locals plan stir

Residents of Tarf Majari and Bhallan villages are up in arms against start of “illegal mining” in the area again in the Swan.

Illegal mining unabated in Ropar villages, locals plan stir

A machine excavates stones from the riverbed near Tarf Majari village.

Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Tarf Majari/Bhallan (Ropar), May 16

After a brief lull since the new state government took over, residents of Tarf Majari and Bhallan villages are up in arms against start of “illegal mining” in the area again in the Swan.

Locals at the site in Ropar.

The residents, who had formed an Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee last year to oppose illegal mining in the area, said they would start an agitation in case the authorities failed to keep a check on it.

Mafia plundered area

Mining mafia has plundered the sand and gravel by digging the riverbed. This not only results in a loss to the state exchequer, but also makes the land adjoining the riverbed barren. —Tikka Yashvir Chand, Member, Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee

Tikka Yashvir Chand, one of the founder-members of committee, said the mining mafia had plundered the sand and gravel by digging the riverbed. This not only results in a huge loss to the state exchequer, but the land adjoining the riverbed also turns barren. Things started improving when the Assembly elections were declared in January, but the illegal mining had started again, he said.

The officials concerned were informed about the mining, but they refused to take any action, claiming it to be a “legal desilting site”, said Tikka.

When The Tribune team reached the spot, a large portion of the riverbed was found dug up to the depth of more than 20 feet at Tarf Majari village.

Harpal Singh, a local resident, said sand and gravel was lifted in thousands of tippers from the riverbed till the Assembly elections. Due to the mining, the riverbed has turned dry and left without any vegetation.

While dozens of tippers were loaded with stones, two Poclain machines and as well as JCB machines could be seen digging and loading stones from the river banks.

Sources confirmed that the mafia had already dug up at least 20 acres of the riverbed completely till the depth of 20 feet within a few months near Tarf Majari village.

A source in mining business claimed that the mafia had sold material worth more than Rs 100 crore from riverbed from September to December last year.

From 20-acre area in the Swan river near Tarf Majari village, the mafia had transported material in at least 50,000 tippers within

just three months after the last monsoon. One tipper-load of material fetches a minimum of Rs 5,500 at the pit head, he said.

Harpal Singh, a resident of Tarf Majari, said, “locals always welcome mining in the area as it generates employment opportunities for the people. This also keeps them mum on the issue.” Officials, however, denied that any illegal mining was going on in the area.

When contacted, SDO, Nangal Mining Department, Navpreet Singh, said river banks were being dug up to widen the riverbed at Tarf Majari.

He, however, confirmed that approximately 20 lakh tonne of material was dug up illegally from only one spot. “I joined in January 2021 as the Nangal SDO and noticed that a police complaint had been filed regarding it,” he said.

#IllegalMining #ropar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

2
World

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

3
Punjab

With hope in eyes, complainants from across Punjab attend Bhagwant Mann govt’s 'Lok Milni' to get grievances redressed

4
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

5
Nation

'Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex': Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

6
Himachal

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

7
Punjab

Moga youth drowns in Canada

8
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

9
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s graceful reply to trolls who called him 'buddha' drinking desi liquor till late night

10
World

Local residents join enraged Sikh community members to protest against killing of two traders in northwest Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Presidential panal votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...

‘Security issues’, J&K bans unregistered teachers’ unions

'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions

KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner