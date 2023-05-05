 Illegal units thrive in Ludhiana; MC, pollution board in slumber : The Tribune India

TOXIC GULLIES

Illegal units thrive in Ludhiana; MC, pollution board in slumber

Illegal units operating from small rooms at Focal Point, Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 4

Waking up from the deep slumber, the MC and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) authorities have identified an illegal electroplating unit near the spot where the tragic incident of gas leakage took place at Giaspura, Ludhiana, on Sunday.

Ironically, this is just the tip of the iceberg as hundreds of such small illegal units are operating from Giaspura, Focal Point Phase 4,5 and 6, Janta Nagar, etc, right under the nose of the authorities but there is neither any check, nor action taken so far against these units, emitting pollutants blatantly.

A visit to these areas reveals that these the unauthorised units are run from small rooms and dingy shops. Degreasing and cleaning solutions (while electroplating) release toxic air pollutants and volatile organic compounds. The plating processes generate heavy metals such as hexavalent chromium and cadmium. All these gases impact the nervous system, heart and lungs.

Cater to auto industry

They have neither got permission from the PPCB, nor are there any law for them as they operate on their own. These units cater to the entire auto industry. The authorities need to crack the whip against them. Pankaj Sharma, chief, industries association

Expressing concern over these units, member, PPCB, Pankaj Sharma (a representative from the industry), and president, Focal Point Industries Association, has said these units are operated because there is no check.

“They have neither got any permission from the PPCB, nor are there any law for them as they operate on their own. These units cater to the entire auto industry. In this competitive era, there is a cut-throat competition and many units get parts without bills from such unorganised sector. They are directly throwing the waste in the sewer lines of the Municipal Corporation. The authorities need to crack the whip against them,” said Sharma.

These units are not only posing a threat to precious lives, but also giving a tough competition to legal electroplating units. These are the major cause for revenue loss to the state exchequer.

As per data, there are about 2,800 electroplating units, which are registered with the PPCB but the number of unauthorised electroplating units is still not known.

Shena Aggarwal, Commissioner MC, said, “As far as the MC is concerned, we are getting our sewerage connections checked and mapping done as soon as possible. On humanitarian grounds, we cannot blindly snap all illegal sewerage connections as this will result into the spread of deadly diseases, unemployment, etc. We appeal to the masses to get their connections/units regularised,” said Aggarwal.

Despite repeated attempts, PPCB officials did not come on record. The gas tragedy has raised many questions on the working of the authorities like who should take legal action against the unauthorised units? Why the entire industry is blamed due to a few black sheep? If the untreated pollutants were discharged in MCs treatment plants, why the authorities did not take any action and if such units could be found by any common man, then why the authorities had failed to identify these till date?

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

