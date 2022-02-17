I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Ferozepur, February 16

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today tried to strike an emotional chord with the people in this border district by projecting himself as an “actual aam aadmi” who understood problems and concerns of the people of the state.

Channi was here to campaign in favour of Congress candidates Parminder Singh Pinki (Ferozepur, Urban), Ashu Bangar (Ferozepur, Rural) and Vijay Kalra (Guruharsahai). Earlier, the CM reached the residence of Pinki and then went to pay obeisance at Guru Ravidas temple in the Ram Bagh area. Thereafter, he participated in a roadshow to drum up support for Pinki, who is contesting for the third time from this seat.

Later, the CM went to Mamdot and Lakho ke Behram to address party workers. Channi said he tried to deliver the best during this brief tenure, adding that he would ensure that the Punjabis were given their due if the Congress was voted back to power. He promised to launch a special scholarship for general category students for higher studies on the lines of scholarship for the SC students. He said it was the first time that a Dalit had been given an opportunity to head the state.

“I promise to ensure that one lakh unemployed youths are provided jobs in the first year of forming the new government. I have also planned some schemes for the development of rural areas,” he said. — OC

