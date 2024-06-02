I’m not going anywhere, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 1

Two-time Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh did not make an appearance to cast his vote. His son Raninder Singh said the former CM is battling health problems and getting treated in Delhi. “That’s why he could not visit Patiala for voting,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media was buzzing with rumours about Capt Amarinder’s death. His family dismissed the rumours as a “cheap tactic by the opposition to swing votes on the polling day”.

Sources in the CM’s family said Captain Amarinder’s followers on social media had learnt that a rumour was being spread about his death. “We feared that instead of voting, people may start visiting Moti Bagh Palace to offer their condolences,” said a party insider.

Even though his wife is contesting the polls, Captain Amarinder Singh had been missing during campaigning. He did not accompy his wife even on March 3, when she officially joined the BJP. The former CM could not accompany her when she filed her nomination papers on May 13, too.

Captain Amarinder shot off two back-to-back tweets from his X handle today. In the first message, he stated, “As voting for the last phase of elections comes to an end, I congratulate the people of our country for participating in the election process to elect the next Union Govt. I have no doubt that the BJP-led NDA government is returning to power under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

In the second message, he said, “As for you rumour mongers who are speculating on my health, I am recovering from acute gastroenteritis and recovering well. I ain’t going anywhere!”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Capt Amarinder Singh