IMD issues two-day heatwave alert in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

The weather department has warned about heatwave conditions prevailing in parts of Punjab and Haryana on June 24 and 25, which are expected to abate thereafter.

A rise in maximum temperature by 2-3°C is expected in Punjab during the next three days and no large change is likely thereafter, a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday stated.

Yesterday’s highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab was 42.9°C at Samrala, while today the lowest minimum temperature was 26.4°C at Pathankot.

The average maximum temperature in the state was above normal by 3°C while the average minimum temperature was above normal by 2.3°C, the IMD said.

The weather in the state has been dry over the past 24 hours, though there is a possibility of isolated to scattered rainfall in some parts of Punjab during June 27-29. Rainfall in June has been deficient by 74 per cent so far.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.