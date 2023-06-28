Immunisation drive goes the digital way

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Following the success of digitisation of the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) in two districts — Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar — of the state, the Health Department is all set to roll out the U-WIN— a digital platform for UIP in all districts from August.

The pilot programme has remained a huge success with both districts having been able to achieve the desired targets by registering 92 per cent session sites on board and 90 per cent of registered newborns were provided birth doses of vaccines through this digital platform.

As of now, the vaccination programme is being conducted in manual form. With execution of the U-Win platform from August, all data pertaining to vaccination will be digitised on the lines of Co-Win. Digitisation benefits include improvement in record keeping and increase in vaccination coverage.