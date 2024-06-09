’Implement Jhundan panel suggestions’

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, June 8

With the chairman of Jhundan Reforms Committee of Shiromani Akali Dal, former legislator Iqbal Singh Jhundan remaining silent over Lok Sabha poll debacle, including his own Sangrur seat, cadre of the party in this part too has started demanding immediate implementation of the recommendations of the committee.

Former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who has a rich clout in this part of Malwa, endorsed demand raised by cadres and said that Sukhbir Singh Badal, as president should own responsibility for the debacle and respect sentiments of workers who have been nurturing the outfit for decades.

“When a president of any organisation enjoys applause for good deeds, he is also supposed to own responsibility for any negativity or failure too,” said Dhindsa, maintaining that he would be ready to associate with any endeavour made for revival of the party.

Former sarpanch and an advisor of the party, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, said workers of the party were upset that the state leadership had not bothered to implement 41 recommendations of Jhundan committee, which necessitated change in top leaderships, besides inducting ‘acceptable leaders’ in the party.

“Though office-bearers and workers of various wings of party from this region had worked beyond their capacity during the recent election, unconcern of the state leadership disappointed them miserably,” said Sandhu, urging the party president to immediately call a meeting of senior functionaries and explore chances of the implementation of the panel report with minor amendments if required.

Irfan Rohira, a youth leader of SAD, claimed that crushing defeat of an honest leader like Jhundan is bound to affect performance of the party in forthcoming elections in case the recommendations of the committee are not implemented without further delay.

Former Amargarh MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan when contacted reiterated his earlier stand that the recommendations had been made keeping in view the inputs and expectations of workers and that too in the larger interest of the party. “Now, when we have submitted our report to the state leadership, we don’t want to interfere in the implementation or non-implementation of any of the recommendations,” said Jhundan, keeping silent over resentment among workers of the party including his supporters.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal called on Jhundan at his residence, but nothing important was discussed.

