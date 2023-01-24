In a first, Punjab Police get 2 women DGPs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 23

Gurpreet Kaur Deo and Shashi Prabha Dwivedi have become the first women officers to be promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab. The duo is among seven Punjab Police ADGPs promoted to the DGP rank today in an order issued by the state Department of Home Affairs.

7 ADGPs promoted; state now has 13 DGPs Varinder Kumar Ishwar Singh Jitendra Kumar Jain Satish Kumar Asthana Rajendra Namdeo Dhoke

Deo, a 1993-batch IPS officer, is the senior-most among the promotees. She is also the first woman IPS officer in the Punjab Police. “I am delighted at the elevation,” she said in a brief response to the promotion. Director (Vigilance) Varinder Kumar has also been promoted to the DGP rank. Others include Ishwar Singh, Jitendra Kumar Jain, Satish Kumar Asthana and Rajendra Namdeo Dhoke.

The promotions have led to the Punjab Police becoming top heavy with as many as 13 officers in the DGP rank working in the state and four

