In Balachaur, Sachin Pilot woos Gujjars

Jalandhar, February 15
Congress leader and former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot today held rallies for party candidate Darshan Lal Mangupur in Balachaur Assembly segment.
He held campaign in Thopia and Jandi villages of the constituency. The visit assumes importance as he is a prominent Gujjar leader and has a large fan-following on the seat dominated by the community. “You all have loved my father Rajesh Pilot and I. You have always showered your blessings on our family. Today, I have come to seek your support for the party,” he said.
He also focused around the 111 days of working of CM Charanjit Channi. “The party has picked a humble leader with Dalit background as the CM,” he said. —
