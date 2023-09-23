 In brazen act, killers inform youth’s parents of murdering him, dump body on their doorstep : The Tribune India

In brazen act, killers inform youth’s parents of murdering him, dump body on their doorstep

Hardeep Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 22

A youth, Hardeep Singh Deepa, was murdered on the night of September 19 whose mutilated body was thrown outside his house in Dhilwan tehsil in Kapurthala district.

The parents of the deceased received the information of their son's murder from the murderers, who knocked at their door and informed them about the death of their son. Two persons have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for others.

Two arrested

  • Two men have been nabbed while the police are on the lookout for others
  • The number of people involved in the murder can go up to 10
  • Old enmity is the likely reason for the murder

The parents told the police that their son had been murdered following an old enmity with Hapreet Singh Happy of the same village.

Police sources said the number of people involved in the murder could go up to 10.

Those arrested have been identified as Dhilwan resident Manav Mehta, whose vehicle was used for the crime, and Navjit Singh alias Gora, also from Dhilwan. The vehicle has been seized by the police.

In his complaint, Gurnam Singh, father of Deepa, told the police that his son was a farmer. Sharp-edged weapons such as datars and kirpans were used to kill him, the father alleged.

The police said Mehta had used his vehicle to hit Hardeep, who was on a bike after which he lost balance and fell and the group attacked him.

SP, Investigation, Kapurthala, Ramaninder Singh said, "Harpreet might have played kabaddi in college days but wasn't a player at present. Both Hardeep and Happy had several cases against them. The murderers had also carried out a recce prior to the murder. More details wil emerge following the arrest of the key culprits."

#Kapurthala

