In Congress camp, many in race to be the tallest Punjab leader

Chandigarh, May 3

PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring, former CM Charanjit Channi and former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa are facing many challenges. While Warring is fighting from Ludhiana, Channi from Jalandhar and Randhawa is contesting the Gurdaspur seat.

The poll outcome will not only reflect the performance of the party, but will also decide the role of senior leaders in the state.

“The PPCC chief should be campaigning for candidates across the state, but is now stuck in Ludhiana. Similarly, former CM Channi is also stuck in Jalandhar and Randhawa in Gurdaspur. Only CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa is campaigning across the state”, pointed out a senior PPCC leader.

For fielding Warring, the party leadership says the party has played its trump card by making him contest against the BJP candidate and sitting Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, who recently left his parent party to join the BJP.

Party leaders feel that it is a matter of prestige for not only Warring, but also for Randhawa and Channi as the outcome of the poll will decide their future role in the organisation as the fight for the supremacy of being the tallest leader is always there. Before deciding to make Channi the CM in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections, Randhawa’s name had figured for the post. Randhawa is currently party affairs in charge of the Rajasthan Congress.

Bajwa, who returned to state politics after 11 years in Parliament, is a serious contender for being the seniormost leader. The results was also decide his future role in the Punjab Congress, as he is campaigning for party candidates across the state.

A senior party leader said after the vacuum created with the exit of Capt Amarinder Singh in 2021, the power struggle of supremacy has always been there.

