In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Arun Sharma
Ropar, November 11
Police on Friday arrested mining contractor Rakesh Chaudhary for alleged illegal mining on the complaint of the mining department.
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh in Ropar.
Soon after his arrest, mining minister Harjot Singh Bains tweeted: “Biggest Ever Crack down on Illegal Mining Mafia. In a major crackdown on Illegal Mining Mafia, Ropar Police has arrested Kingpin of illegal mining during last many years Rakesh Chaudhry on complaint of Mining Department. #InquilaabZindabaad”
SSP Sandeep Garg said a complaint was lodged by the mining department alleging that illegal mining on a large scale was noticed in Nangal area during the tenure of Chaudhary as mining contractor.
Chaudhary got the contract of nearly 10 quarries in the district in 2019, which was to expire in March 2023.
